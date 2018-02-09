Sunset Hill Post Office hopeful to find missing wedding ring owner

A Post Office isn't giving up hope trying to find the owner of a missing wedding band. They say the ring was found by a mailbox, in the snow!

They've been searching for over a year and have not found the owner.

The customer service manager from the Sunset Hill Post Office Dannette Taylor, says one of their carriers found the ring outside a mailbox in the snow near Garfield and Chandler in Airway Heights.

She knocked on doors and tried to find who it belongs too.

Taylor says they've sent out letters to residents to try and see who the ring belongs to but no response. They are not done looking for the owner.

"We're still pretty hopeful. It's been a huge team effort. This is important to us. Nothing would make us happier than to find the owner of a wedding band. I mean, it's a wedding band for goodness sakes!" said Taylor.

The ring is unique because there is an inscription on it and the way the post office will know if it's yours, is if you know what the inscription is.

If this is yours, or if you know who's it is, you can contact Dannette Taylor at the Sunset Hill Post Office at (509) 252-5100.