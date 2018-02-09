Teen injured in cliff fall near Badger Mountain Park

Richland officials say a 17-year-old boy only suffered minor injuries when he fell from a cliff near Badger Mountain Park Friday.

A Richland Fire Department spokesperson told KEPR TV that the teen fell from a ledge near a walking trail behind Yokes in Richland.

The teen suffered cuts to his head and body, and had bruising, but was able to walk away from the scene.

Officials say the boy had to veer off the walking path at the park in order to fall from the ledge.

An ambulance took the boy to Kadlec to be checked out.