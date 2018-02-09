S. Korean president hosts lunch for Kim Jong Un's sister

(AP) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hosting lunch for senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister in the most significant diplomatic encounter between the rivals in years.



The meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Saturday comes after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics where they took their place among dignitaries from around the world, including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.



It's unclear whether the occasion could be used to set up bigger meetings between the Koreas to ease tensions. The Koreas could potentially talk about a South Korean special envoy meeting Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang or even a summit between Moon and Kim.

2/9/2018 6:03:31 PM (GMT -8:00)