Man shot by Bainbridge Island cop charged with assault

(AP) - Officials say a 42-year-old man shot by a Bainbridge Island officer Wednesday after he allegedly hit another officer with his car has been charged with assault.



The Kitsap Sun reports Brandon Thomas Roberts of Port Orchard was charged Friday for allegedly lunging at the officer, who is not named in court documents.



Roberts was booked into jail Thursday night after being treated at a Seattle hospital.



Bainbridge Island police say officers were called Wednesday afternoon to respond to a person who had overdosed just north of Winslow and that Roberts, who was with the victim, fled in a vehicle and struck an officer, causing minor injuries.



Court documents say while sitting in his Ford Mustang after being blocked in by two law enforcement cars Roberts injected himself with methamphetamine and lunged at the officer with a knife.



Roberts is being held on $1,000,000 bail.



