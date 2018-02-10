Utility regulators dismiss complaint over electric meters

Utility regulators dismiss complaint over electric metersPosted: Updated:
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
Police: Georgia man spanks stranger's toddler in checkout line
NEWNAN, Ga. - A toddler begging to his father for a candy bar in a grocery store checkout line ended with a total stranger smacking the child’s hand and paddling his bottom, according to police. Logan Morris, the boy’s father, told FOX 5 News he was in shock and that it wasn’t as if his child was acting up or being insistent. “He was saying, ‘Please Dad, I want a piece of candy,’” Morris said. Newnan Police arrested>>
One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.>>
Man fatally shot in road rage incident on Interstate 5
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in a road-rage altercation with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Seattle. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on I-5 south in Milton. Bova told The News Tribune that the motorcyclist and man in a car stopped in the left lane of the freeway after a dispute on the road. Witnesses told responding troopers that the incident b...>>
Spokane Police Department recognized across west coast for shutting down nuisance houses
SPOKANE, Wash. There’s new information about an abandoned home in north Spokane that's caused a lot of problems. The home is located right by a park that's popular with kids. After several calls to Crime Check, the home is finally boarded up. The home received an “Abandoned Property Chronic Nuisance Notice,” and whoever was inside the abandoned home, can’t come back. The neighborhood c...>>
Local business owner broadcasts iPad recovery on Facebook
SPOKANE, Wash. - We cover a great deal of theft stories, but this one involving a local business took a turn when the search for a missing iPad went live. Last Saturday morning, accompanied by a couple police officers, Kevin Bunce was on the hunt, searching for a stolen work iPad that was taken the night before. Kevin says on Friday, a couple of his employees were on a job in downtown Spokane when someone broke into their work van and>>
Two adults treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire inside Spokane apartment
SPOKANE, Wash. - At 3:30 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 1300 block of W. 8th Ave. for a commercial structure fire in an apartment unit. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. Two residents were home when the fire started and attempted to extinguish it while calling 9-1-1. The residents were also able to activate a fire pull station/alarm to alert neighbors. Both individuals were>>
Utility regulators dismiss complaint over electric meters
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - State utility regulators are dismissing a complaint from a northern Idaho woman who claimed smart electric meters can be used for surveillance. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Idaho Public Utilities Commission found insufficient evidence to support the petition filed by Mary Baenen in October. Baenen claimed the meters from Avista Corp. can be used to obtain confidential information and emit cancer-causing radiation. She also claim...>>
Idaho House panel introduces victims' rights amendment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced a proposal that would amend the state's constitution to expand the rights of crime victims and their families. The House State Affairs Committee agreed to give the bill a full hearing on Friday after spiking a similar proposal last year. The proposal would tweak the Victim Rights Amendment inside the state constitution, which Idaho voters ratified in 1994. The current amendment details rights for victims. However, ad...>>
Man shot by Bainbridge Island cop charged with assault
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a 42-year-old man shot by a Bainbridge Island officer Wednesday after he allegedly hit another officer with his car has been charged with assault. The Kitsap Sun reports Brandon Thomas Roberts of Port Orchard was charged Friday for allegedly lunging at the officer, who is not named in court documents. Roberts was booked into jail Thursday night after being treated at a Seattle hospital.>>
S. Korean president hosts lunch for Kim Jong Un's sister
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hosting lunch for senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister in the most significant diplomatic encounter between the rivals in years. The meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Saturday comes after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics where they took their place among>>
Teen injured in cliff fall near Badger Mountain Park
RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland officials say a 17-year-old boy only suffered minor injuries when he fell from a cliff near Badger Mountain Park Friday. A Richland Fire Department spokesperson told KEPR TV that the teen fell from a ledge near a walking trail behind Yokes in Richland. The teen suffered cuts to his head and body, and had bruising, but was able to walk away from the scene. Officials say the boy had to veer off the walking path at the>>
Sunset Hill Post Office hopeful to find missing wedding ring owner
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- A Post Office isn't giving up hope trying to find the owner of a missing wedding band. They say the ring was found by a mailbox, in the snow! They've been searching for over a year and have not found the owner. The customer service manager from the Sunset Hill Post Office Dannette Taylor, says one of their carriers found the ring outside a mailbox in the snow near Garfield and Chandler in Airway Heights.>>
Neighbors fed up with problem home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane neighbor says a problem home in her neighborhood is not just an eyesore, but it's a safety and health hazard. The home in question is located off of South Haven and it's right by a park where children play. She says it's time for something to be done. Spokane Police say there have been over a dozen calls for the past year on the home.>>
Montana bone fragments a century old, not missing children
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A forensic lab determined facial bone fragments and teeth found in a western Montana shed last fall are more than 99 years old, ruling out any connection to recent missing children's cases. Missoula County Chief Deputy Coroner Jace Dicken said Friday a comparison of dental records determined the remains found in Missoula last September could not be those of three brothers who went missing in Michigan in 2010. The remains were determined to be those of ...>>
