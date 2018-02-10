Local business owner broadcasts iPad recovery on Facebook

We cover a great deal of theft stories, but this one involving a local business took a turn when the search for a missing iPad went live.

Last Saturday morning, accompanied by a couple police officers, Kevin Bunce was on the hunt, searching for a stolen work iPad that was taken the night before.

Kevin says on Friday, a couple of his employees were on a job in downtown Spokane when someone broke into their work van and took the tablet used for customer information and invoices.

Unfortunately for the thief, Kevin has a tracking device on it. Using the find my iPhone app, Kevin was able to track it down. Now knowing where it was, Kevin called Spokane police and asked for help retrieving it.

"They came right out," Kevin said. "They were just awesome."

But Kevin also had an idea.

"We were gonna get it on video, using Facebook live."

With the help of officers, Kevin was able to find the person who had the missing inside a backpack here in the Goodwill store on east third- and it was all caught on camera.

"They immediately gave it up," Kevin said.

Tonight he has some advice for iPhone and iPad users:

"Turn it on, it's worth it."

This is the second time that using the find my iPhone app has helped Kevin find a stolen iPad. He says from now on his employees are going to keep them with them at all times.

For more information about how to use the find my iPhone app, click here: https://www.imore.com/find-my-iphone

You can watch the Facebook live of Kevin's iPad recovery here: