Two adults treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire inside Spokane apartment

At 3:30 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 1300 block of W. 8th Ave. for a commercial structure fire in an apartment unit. Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire in the kitchen of a first floor apartment.

Two residents were home when the fire started and attempted to extinguish it while calling 9-1-1. The residents were also able to activate a fire pull station/alarm to alert neighbors. Both individuals were treated for smoke inhalation by fire department personnel. No other injuries were reported.

The apartment received fire, heat and smoke damage with damage primarily contained to inside the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue with the hot water tank.