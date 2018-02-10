Fire destroys fourplex apartment in Pullman

A fire that may have totally destroyed a four-plex apartment unit on Military Hill in Pullman Friday evening displaced five residents that occupied the structure.

Pullman firefighters were called to the scene at 144 NW Stadium Way around 8:30 pm Friday with a report that the structure was fully involved in flames. Pullman police officers arrived first on the scene and had to break down the door of one of the units to wake up the resident and get him out of the building. Officers also made sure that several other residents were free from the building.

The apartment unit is located on a hillside with several residential roads leading to the area. Incident commander Eric Reiber said getting the best access to the structure was the first challenge. The fire appeared to have started in a lower unit and then quickly spread to an upstairs apartment. Firefighters from both Pullman and Whitman County Rural District 12 were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other downstairs unit.

Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung was on the scene to attempt to determine the cause. After assessing the damage, he called for a city building inspector to determine if the structure was even safe to occupy.

The American Red Cross was called to help find shelter for several residents. Two other residents said they would be staying with friends.

Wehrung said the cause at this time is undetermined and he said the extent of damage was extensive but the dollar figure will come later after meeting with the owner and representatives from the insurance company.

There were no injuries.