Will stock plunge hurt US economy? Depends how long it lasts

FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.”>>
Local business owner broadcasts iPad recovery on Facebook
SPOKANE, Wash. - We cover a great deal of theft stories, but this one involving a local business took a turn when the search for a missing iPad went live. Last Saturday morning, accompanied by a couple police officers, Kevin Bunce was on the hunt, searching for a stolen work iPad that was taken the night before. Kevin says on Friday, a couple of his employees were on a job in downtown Spokane when someone broke into their work van and>>
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
Neighbors fed up with problem home in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane neighbor says a problem home in her neighborhood is not just an eyesore, but it's a safety and health hazard. The home in question is located off of South Haven and it's right by a park where children play. She says it's time for something to be done. Spokane Police say there have been over a dozen calls for the past year on the home.>>
One dead, one seriously injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 195, about 5 miles south of Pullman. Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash involved a car and a semi. Officials said one person died and another person was flown to a Spokane hospital with serious injuries. Troopers said both directions of the highway are blocked. It is unclear when it will reopen. Detours are in place for the time being.>>
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
Man pleads guilty to brawl on flight using wine bottle
SEATTLE (AP) - A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.>>
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy
DEDHAM, Maine (AP) - A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear, scaring it away after it attacked his puppy in the woods. Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Gray said the bear lunged at him and his 11-month-old puppy on Monday. The 6-foot-5 man tells the Bangor Daily News that he punched and kicked the bear until it fled and knocked him over in the process.>>
OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors
NEW YORK (AP) -The maker of the powerful painkiller OxyContin said it will stop marketing opioid drugs to doctors, a surprise reversal following lawsuits that blamed the company for helping trigger the current drug abuse epidemic. OxyContin has long been the world’s top-selling opioid painkiller. It generated billions in sales for privately-held Purdue.>>
Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu
NEW YORK (AP) - The flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. A government report out Friday shows 1 of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That ties the highest level seen in the U.S. during swine flu in 2009.>>
Come visit: South Korea’s leader invited to North Korea
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - A rare invitation to Pyongyang for South Korea’s president marked Day Two of the North Korean Kim dynasty’s southern road tour Saturday, part of an accelerating diplomatic thaw that included some Korean liquor over lunch and the shared joy of watching a “unified” Korea team play hockey at the Olympics.>>
Trump defends former aide after abuse claims bring criticism
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has defended former aide Rob Porter, wishing him well in his future endeavors without any mention of the two ex-wives who have accused Porter of physical and emotional abuse. Trump’s comments Friday set off a firestorm at a time of national conversation about the mistreatment of women.>>
Will stock plunge hurt US economy? Depends how long it lasts
WASHINGTON (AP) - The tumble in U.S. stock prices has inflicted psychological pain and financial losses — at least on paper — for people with a meaningful stake in the market. Their anxiety conjures another fear, too: That consumers and businesses might slash their spending in response. Consumers are the engine of U.S. economic growth, so any sharp pullback in their spending would hurt.>>
Fire destroys fourplex apartment in Pullman
Fire destroys fourplex apartment in PullmanA fire that may have totally destroyed a four-plex apartment unit on Military Hill in Pullman Friday evening displaced five residents that occupied the structure. Pullman firefighters were called to the scene at 144 NW Stadium Way around 8:30 pm Friday with a report that the structure was fully involved in flames. Pullman police officers arrived first on the scene and had to break down the door of one of the units to wake up the resident and get him ou...>>A fire that may have totally destroyed a four-plex apartment unit on Military Hill in Pullman Friday evening displaced five residents that occupied the structure. Pullman firefighters were called to the scene at 144 NW Stadium Way around 8:30 pm Friday with a report that the structure was fully involved in flames. Pullman police officers arrived first on the scene and had to break down the door of one of the units to wake up the resident and get him ou...>>