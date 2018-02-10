WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week.

Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

That's when he heard the students singing the anthem. The acoustics in the hotel make for a performance that would give anyone chills.

Mager posted the video with the caption: "Had a proud #American moment tonight. Woke up in my hotel hearing a lot of noise outside in the lobby. I went out and found this. The Kentucky State Choir Finals schools are all staying at my hotel. They decided to sing the National Anthem together on every single floor. #Amazing"

The post has since gone viral. At last check it had been viewed 15 million times with more than 421,000 shares.