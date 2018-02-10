Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.



Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.



Police say they found the body of the Mariner High School student in a plastic crate at Varela's home.



Police say Varela told detectives that after Noceda died, he used her thumb to unlock her phone and send messages to make it appear she'd run away.



Authorities say a co-worker contacted police after Varela said he didn't know if Noceda was still alive while he had sex with her.

