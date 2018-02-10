Police: Man dead after being shot by female motorcyclist

Police have identified a 60-year-old man shot and killed by a female motorcycle rider during a road-rage incident.



Washington State Police say Bruce Jones of Roy died Thursday afternoon after being shot one time on southbound Interstate 5 in Milton.



Witnesses tell authorities that the motorcycle rider and Jones each stopped and that Jones and the young woman ended up on the ground fighting.



Authorities say the woman pulled a gun and fired one shot. Police say Jones' wife was unhurt.



Authorities have not released details of what led to the road rage.



The name of the motorcycle rider hasn't been released.



Police say she is not being detained, but that doesn't mean she's been cleared in the shooting.

