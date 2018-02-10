Ohio police: Don't eat traffic cones

Ohio police: Don't eat traffic conesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”
Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.”>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.”>>
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.>>
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.>>
Local business owner broadcasts iPad recovery on Facebook
Local business owner broadcasts iPad recovery on Facebook
SPOKANE, Wash. - We cover a great deal of theft stories, but this one involving a local business took a turn when the search for a missing iPad went live. Last Saturday morning, accompanied by a couple police officers, Kevin Bunce was on the hunt, searching for a stolen work iPad that was taken the night before. Kevin says on Friday, a couple of his employees were on a job in downtown Spokane when someone broke into their work van and>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We cover a great deal of theft stories, but this one involving a local business took a turn when the search for a missing iPad went live. Last Saturday morning, accompanied by a couple police officers, Kevin Bunce was on the hunt, searching for a stolen work iPad that was taken the night before. Kevin says on Friday, a couple of his employees were on a job in downtown Spokane when someone broke into their work van and>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Disgraced former gymnastics doctor sent to Arizona prison
Disgraced former gymnastics doctor sent to Arizona prison
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Prison records show that disgraced former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate registry on Saturday showed that the 54-year-old was housed at the high security prison that also has an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.>>
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Prison records show that disgraced former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been transferred to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate registry on Saturday showed that the 54-year-old was housed at the high security prison that also has an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.>>
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.>>
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.>>
Adorable video of kangaroo taking its first hops goes viral
Adorable video of kangaroo taking its first hops goes viral
ALICE SPRINGS, Australia - A 6-month old baby kangaroo named Bradley is taking the Internet by storm thanks to a short video posted by a kangaroo sanctuary in central Australia. The little joey was orphaned after his mom was hit by a car, but he was taken in by The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs.>>
ALICE SPRINGS, Australia - A 6-month old baby kangaroo named Bradley is taking the Internet by storm thanks to a short video posted by a kangaroo sanctuary in central Australia. The little joey was orphaned after his mom was hit by a car, but he was taken in by The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs.>>
California science fair project tying race, IQ sparks outcry
California science fair project tying race, IQ sparks outcry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.>>
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.>>
Ohio police: Don't eat traffic cones
Ohio police: Don't eat traffic cones
NORWOOD, Ohio - Following the social media explosion of the Tide POD challenge, a police department in Norwood, Ohio, is trying to get a jump on the next potentially dangerous challenge before it hits Facebook. In a post to their Facebook page Friday, the Norwood Police Department warned people not to eat traffic cones. Despite appearances, police warn that traffic cones are not actually giant pieces of candy.>>
NORWOOD, Ohio - Following the social media explosion of the Tide POD challenge, a police department in Norwood, Ohio, is trying to get a jump on the next potentially dangerous challenge before it hits Facebook. In a post to their Facebook page Friday, the Norwood Police Department warned people not to eat traffic cones. Despite appearances, police warn that traffic cones are not actually giant pieces of candy.>>
Reg E Cathey, known for 'House of Cards,' dead at 59
Reg E Cathey, known for 'House of Cards,' dead at 59
NEW YORK (AP) - Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died. Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given..>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died. Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given..>>
Police: Man dead after being shot by female motorcyclist
Police: Man dead after being shot by female motorcyclist
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Police have identified a 60-year-old man shot and killed by a female motorcycle rider during a road-rage incident. Washington State Police say Bruce Jones of Roy died Thursday afternoon after being shot one time on southbound Interstate 5 in Milton. Witnesses tell authorities that the motorcycle rider and Jones each stopped and that Jones and the young woman ended up on the ground fighting.>>
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Police have identified a 60-year-old man shot and killed by a female motorcycle rider during a road-rage incident. Washington State Police say Bruce Jones of Roy died Thursday afternoon after being shot one time on southbound Interstate 5 in Milton. Witnesses tell authorities that the motorcycle rider and Jones each stopped and that Jones and the young woman ended up on the ground fighting.>>
Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor. Buzzfeed News reports that the 27-year-old student in Idaho was assigned to compare American social norms to that of another country.>>
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor. Buzzfeed News reports that the 27-year-old student in Idaho was assigned to compare American social norms to that of another country.>>
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
Man pleads guilty to brawl on flight using wine bottle
Man pleads guilty to brawl on flight using wine bottle
SEATTLE (AP) - A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A Florida man who wielded a wine bottle in a brawl with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open the door of a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to China has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.>>