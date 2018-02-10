Two Ohio police officers killed responding to 911 hangup call, officials say

(AP) - The Latest on two police officers fatally shot in Ohio (all times local):

6:10 p.m.



Police in Ohio have identified two officers who were fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb and say a suspect is in custody.



Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer says 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Tony Morelli were shot around noon Saturday after responding to a 911 hang-up call. He says they were responding to a "potential domestic situation."



Morbitzer says the officers "gave their lives in defense of others" and "they're true American heroes."



Police provided no details about the suspect



Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk), who lives with his family in a nearby township, and President Donald Trump both sent tweets asking for prayers for the officers' families and colleagues.



