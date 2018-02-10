Adorable video of kangaroo taking its first hops goes viral

A 6-month old baby kangaroo named Bradley is taking the Internet by storm thanks to a short video posted by a kangaroo sanctuary in central Australia.

The little joey was orphaned after his mom was hit by a car, but he was taken in by The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs. Caretakers there have been raising Bradley and say he spends a lot of time in a pillowcase used as a substitute for his mom's pouch.

He was out for a few minutes one day and was trying his hand at taking his first hops. Luckily for all of us, the moment was captured on camera and posted on the sanctuary's social media accounts.

Bradley has (understandably) become somewhat of an internet celebrity. The hopping video has been viewed 29 million times since it was first posted on Facebook. The 188-acre sanctuary, that rescues a lot of orphaned joeys and raises them, says Bradley is doing very well.

To learn more about the sanctuary, you can visit their website here: https://kangaroosanctuary.com/