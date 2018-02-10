Minnesota man steals car outside Walmart, calls owner for help

Police in Sartell, Minnesota report they recovered a car reported stolen from a Walmart parking lot on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court.

According to the report, the car owner told police she remote-started her car while still in the store, and when she came out, her SUV was gone.

Police eventually found the car about an hour away, along with the man suspected of stealing it.

Video surveillance from the Walmart showed a man driving away with the car. He was identified as 37-year-old Edward Leroy Wilson of Sauk Center, police say.

About two hours after the car was stolen, the owner got a call from a woman saying a man was asking her questions about the car. Then Wilson spoke to the owner on the phone, identifying himself as Wayne Hennen. He told the owner he worked for a glass repair shop.

He told the owner he was having trouble starting the car and needed help starting it again after he parked it, according to the police report. He had driven it to the town of Isle, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Isle Police responded to a suspicious person complaint and found Wilson and the stolen car. Police arrested him and he admitted to stealing the car.