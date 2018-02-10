Booga is back: Turtle released off Florida Keys after rehab - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Booga is back: Turtle released off Florida Keys after rehab

Posted: Updated:
MARATHON, Fla. -

A young loggerhead sea turtle rescued from a fishing trap line has been returned to her ocean home off the Florida Keys.
  
Booga, named after the commercial fishing boat whose crew rescued the 125-pound (57-kilo) reptile in late September, was released Saturday at Marathon's Sombrero Beach as hundreds of Keys residents and visitors watched.
  
The crew found the turtle tangled in a fishing trap line.
  
Booga's right rear flipper was amputated due to the severe entanglement injury. Additional treatment included broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, laser treatment, physical therapy and a healthy diet of squid and lettuce.
  
Turtle Hospital officials said that even with the missing flipper, Booga has excellent chances to survive and breed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

    Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-02-10 18:18:09 GMT

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    >>

  • Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody

    Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody

    Saturday, February 10 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-02-10 21:14:28 GMT

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    >>

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Several arrests follow skirmishes at UW Patriot Prayer rally

    Several arrests follow skirmishes at UW Patriot Prayer rally

    Saturday, February 10 2018 8:10 PM EST2018-02-11 01:10:14 GMT
    Joey Gibson speaking to the crowd of the UWCR Freedom Rally (Courtesy College Republicans at the University of Washington)Joey Gibson speaking to the crowd of the UWCR Freedom Rally (Courtesy College Republicans at the University of Washington)

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Police took into custody several people at a student Republican event at the University of Washington on Saturday that drew counter-protesters. The police presence appeared significant as the Seattle Police Department assigned extra officers to support university police for the event at the campus. College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square. The club bills it as a free speech event.

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Police took into custody several people at a student Republican event at the University of Washington on Saturday that drew counter-protesters. The police presence appeared significant as the Seattle Police Department assigned extra officers to support university police for the event at the campus. College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square. The club bills it as a free speech event.

    >>

  • Civil suit filed against USC football player for hitting WSU student

    Civil suit filed against USC football player for hitting WSU student

    Saturday, February 10 2018 8:00 PM EST2018-02-11 01:00:49 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - There's new information about an incident last October, where a USE football player hit a WSU student who was rushing the field after the Cougs' big win in Pullman.  The WSU student's lawyer says they've filed a civil lawsuit against USC and the football player, Liam Jimmons.  The suit says the student had to be hospitalized for injuries that were "painful, progressive and permanent."  Back in December, prosecutors 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - There's new information about an incident last October, where a USE football player hit a WSU student who was rushing the field after the Cougs' big win in Pullman.  The WSU student's lawyer says they've filed a civil lawsuit against USC and the football player, Liam Jimmons.  The suit says the student had to be hospitalized for injuries that were "painful, progressive and permanent."  Back in December, prosecutors 

    >>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Saturday, February 10 2018 7:57 PM EST2018-02-11 00:57:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>
    •   