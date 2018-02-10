Booga is back: Turtle released off Florida Keys after rehab

A young loggerhead sea turtle rescued from a fishing trap line has been returned to her ocean home off the Florida Keys.



Booga, named after the commercial fishing boat whose crew rescued the 125-pound (57-kilo) reptile in late September, was released Saturday at Marathon's Sombrero Beach as hundreds of Keys residents and visitors watched.



The crew found the turtle tangled in a fishing trap line.



Booga's right rear flipper was amputated due to the severe entanglement injury. Additional treatment included broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, laser treatment, physical therapy and a healthy diet of squid and lettuce.



Turtle Hospital officials said that even with the missing flipper, Booga has excellent chances to survive and breed.

