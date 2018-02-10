Police need your help finding a man who robbed a Coeur d'Alene bank

Coeur d'Alene Police need your help finding a man they say robbed the Mountain West Bank located at 1715 W Kathleen Ave.



At 12:54 p.m. the man entered the bank with a note demanding money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, male between 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately 5'08" tall with a stalky build and was wearing black pants, a black zip up sweatshirt, a grey beanie and grey and white Vans type tennis shoes. The male also had a bandage across the bridge of his nose. See the attached photographs.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 208-664-5128. This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.