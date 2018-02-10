No cars allowed: Georgia considers highway just for trucks

No cars allowed: Georgia considers highway just for trucksPosted: Updated:
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911 call; suspect in custody
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb. A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.>>
Spokane bar owner under fire for telling customer “This isn’t an immigration center”
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane bar owner is facing criticism for comments he made to a customer. According to Lo Heinen, the owner of Rick’s Ringside Pub told her “This isn’t an immigration center,” then pointed to the door and told her to leave. “It kind of stunned me so I just turned around and left,” said Heinen. “I’m not going to be somewhere I’m not welcome.”>>
Daddy-Daughter Dances canceled across the country due to "gender-neutral" policies
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Staten Island school postponed its planned daddy-daughter dance because some people complained it excludes other genders. The school says city policies are forcing them to scrap the tradition.>>
Local business owner broadcasts iPad recovery on Facebook
SPOKANE, Wash. - We cover a great deal of theft stories, but this one involving a local business took a turn when the search for a missing iPad went live. Last Saturday morning, accompanied by a couple police officers, Kevin Bunce was on the hunt, searching for a stolen work iPad that was taken the night before. Kevin says on Friday, a couple of his employees were on a job in downtown Spokane when someone broke into their work van and>>
Several arrests follow skirmishes at UW Patriot Prayer rally
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Police took into custody several people at a student Republican event at the University of Washington on Saturday that drew counter-protesters. The police presence appeared significant as the Seattle Police Department assigned extra officers to support university police for the event at the campus. College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square. The club bills it as a free speech event.>>
Civil suit filed against USC football player for hitting WSU student
PULLMAN, Wash. - There's new information about an incident last October, where a USE football player hit a WSU student who was rushing the field after the Cougs' big win in Pullman. The WSU student's lawyer says they've filed a civil lawsuit against USC and the football player, Liam Jimmons. The suit says the student had to be hospitalized for injuries that were "painful, progressive and permanent." Back in December, prosecutors>>
Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.>>
State House of Representatives passes bills seeking to increase fight against opioids
SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington House passed measures Friday that require drug manufacturers and doctors to do more to fight opioid abuse, part of an effort to save the lives of hundreds of state residents who die as result of overdose every year. House Bill 1047 was passed by an 86-12 vote, while House Bill 2489 received unanimous approval. Both measures now move to the Senate for consideration. The first bill requires pharmaceutical>>
A Spokane EMT went into cardiac arrest. His wife's CPR training saved him
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a life or death situation with little chance of making it. A Spokane area firefighter and medic went into cardiac arrest at his home on Mt. Spokane. Luckily someone close to him who he trained more than three decades ago was there. "If she wasn't here I would have died," Rick Stone said.>>
Homeowner responds to neighbor's complaint of Spokane problem house
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's new information about a home that neighbors think is a problem on South Haven in Spokane. The homeowner is standing up and responding to neighbors' complaints. Spokane Police say they've had over a dozen calls within the last year for the home. That homeowner that neighbors are talking about, says she was the victim of something she couldn't control. We talked with Kristi, who wanted to protect>>
Who's at fault in Amtrak crash? Amtrak will pay regardless
WASHINGTON (AP) - How CSX railway crews routed an Amtrak train into a parked freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, remains under investigation. But even if CSX should bear sole responsibility for last weekend's accident, Amtrak will likely pay legal claims with public money. Amtrak pays for accidents it didn't cause because of secretive agreements negotiated between the passenger rail company and the railroads on whose tracks the federally subsidized Amtrak travels>>
Texas husband fatally shoots wife in front of their children
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A Texas man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his wife in front of their three children. Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says Daniel Martinez and his common law wife, Claudia Arriaga, were arguing early Saturday morning at a Houston residence when he pulled out a gun and shot her in front of the children. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The ages of the children were not immediately known. He was arrested and...>>
No cars allowed: Georgia considers highway just for trucks
ATLANTA, GA (AP) - Georgia transportation officials are exploring the idea of a separate highway for trucks only. John Hibbard, the Georgia Department of Transportation's operations director, said it would be the first highway of its kind in the United States. WABE Radio reports that the toll-free highway would stretch 40 miles from metro Atlanta to Macon. State transportation officials say they expect truck traffic to double by 2040. The truck-only lanes ha...>>
Police need your help finding a man who robbed a Coeur d'Alene bank
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police need your help finding a man they say robbed the Mountain West Bank located at 1715 W Kathleen Ave. At 12:54 p.m. the man entered the bank with a note demanding money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, male between 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately 5'08" tall with a stalky build and>>
