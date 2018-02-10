Homeowner responds to neighbor's complaint of Spokane problem house

There's new information about a home that neighbors think is a problem on South Haven in Spokane. The homeowner is standing up and responding to neighbors' complaints.

Spokane Police say they've had over a dozen calls within the last year for the home.

That homeowner that neighbors are talking about, says she was the victim of something she couldn't control.

We talked with Kristi, who wanted to protect her identity. She says there were a lot of people coming in and out of her home and backyard at one point but she never invited them. It was an ex-boyfriend who invited them.

Kristi says her home was declared a nuisance last year and we asked her if she agreed with it. "Yes, they (people) were coming and going all hours of the night and day and usually they were kind of loud. There's been so many people through our house and it's like they are mobbing us," said Kristi.

We asked Kristi if she believes her home is a nuisance to people anymore. "No. I mean really nobody comes over at all," she said.

Kristi says she knows her home needs some fixing up and she's trying to do that.

We talked with police and asked them what kind of resources are available to someone if their home gets flagged as a nuisance. They said the best thing that you can do is contact your neighborhood resource officer and work with them.