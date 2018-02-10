Civil suit filed against USC football player for hitting WSU student

There's new information about an incident last October, where a USE football player hit a WSU student who was rushing the field after the Cougs' big win in Pullman.

The WSU student's lawyer says they've filed a civil lawsuit against USC and the football player, Liam Jimmons, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman.

The suit says the student had to be hospitalized for injuries that were "painful, progressive and permanent."

Back in December, prosecutors announced they wouldn't be charging Jimmons, adding that at the time the WSU student was technically trespassing.

CougFan.com tweeted video of the incident shortly after it happened: