Several arrests follow skirmishes at UW Patriot Prayer rally

Joey Gibson speaking to the crowd of the UWCR Freedom Rally (Courtesy College Republicans at the University of Washington) Joey Gibson speaking to the crowd of the UWCR Freedom Rally (Courtesy College Republicans at the University of Washington)
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - Police took into custody several people at a student Republican event at the University of Washington on Saturday that drew counter-protesters.
  
The police presence appeared significant as the Seattle Police Department assigned extra officers to support university police for the event at the campus.
  
College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square. The club bills it as a free speech event.
  
University of Washington police didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 11:40 a.m.  American teenager Red Gerard has won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot in men's slopestyle snowboarding. Gerard, a 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was ju...

    Stock image of Grand CanyonStock image of Grand Canyon

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people. Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley confirmed the deaths to Phoenix TV station KPHO . Authorities say there were at least seven people on board, but it's unclear how many injuries there are. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage. Federal author...

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Russia investigation (all times local): 4:25 p.m. President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of playing politics with classified information, asserting that their memo countering GOP allegations about the conduct of the FBI's Russia probe is a trap meant to "blame the White House for lack of transparency." The White House notified the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that the president was &quo...

