Several arrests follow skirmishes at UW Patriot Prayer rally

Joey Gibson speaking to the crowd of the UWCR Freedom Rally (Courtesy College Republicans at the University of Washington)

(AP) - Police took into custody several people at a student Republican event at the University of Washington on Saturday that drew counter-protesters.



The police presence appeared significant as the Seattle Police Department assigned extra officers to support university police for the event at the campus.



College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square. The club bills it as a free speech event.



University of Washington police didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2018 2:57:18 PM (GMT -8:00)