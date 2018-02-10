Man transforms home into sanctuary for 300 homeless cats - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man transforms home into sanctuary for 300 homeless cats

Posted: Updated:
Happy Cat Sanctuary Facebook Happy Cat Sanctuary Facebook
LONG ISLAND, New York -

Chris Arsenault is New York’s very own “Cat Man.”

Arsenault is a 58-year-old retired train conductor who transformed his home into a sanctuary to help him cope with the loss of his son Eric.

“A couple of months after Eric died, I found a cat colony down by the tracks. I was a train conductor for New Jersey transit at the time,” he told the Daily Mail U.K. 

“There were thirty little kittens and I could tell they were sick. I knew if I left them there they would die, so I brought them home with me,” Arsenault said.

Caring for the cats distracted him from his sadness. Eventually, he converted his entire home into what is now known as, The Happy Cat Sanctuary, where he houses more than 300 homeless cats. 

According to Animal Channel, the cats have free range of the home and garden.

Happy Cat Sanctuary has a strict spay-and-neuter policy for all cats entering their care— costs which Arsenault covers himself with the help of donations. Whenever possible, he also treats sick cats at home.

“I have to treat the sick cats too. To keep control of this, I use colored paper collars. Depending on their illness, I treat them with different medications, and if it’s something I can’t fix, I make sure the cat gets to the vet.”

Some people may be a bit apprehensive about living with so many cats, but Arsenault doesn’t find it odd at all.

“I don’t find it overwhelming even though there are 300 cats now,” he told Daily Mail UK.

“I truly believe that if you are passionate about something you can handle anything.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

    Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-02-10 18:18:09 GMT

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    >>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Two Ohio police officers killed responding to 911 hangup call, officials say

    Two Ohio police officers killed responding to 911 hangup call, officials say

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-02-11 02:07:05 GMT

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    >>

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Slopestyle gold is first for US in Pyeongchang

    The Latest: Slopestyle gold is first for US in Pyeongchang

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:19 PM EST2018-02-11 04:19:15 GMT
    Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)Red Gerard, of the United States, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 11:40 a.m.  American teenager Red Gerard has won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot in men's slopestyle snowboarding. Gerard, a 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was ju...

    >>

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 11:40 a.m.  American teenager Red Gerard has won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris for the top spot in men's slopestyle snowboarding. Gerard, a 17-year-old from Silverthorne, Colorado, drilled his third and final run on the chilly but sun-splashed course at Phoenix Snow Park. His score of 87.16 was ju...

    >>

  • Las Vegas tour helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon, killing 3

    Las Vegas tour helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon, killing 3

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-02-11 04:13:28 GMT
    Stock image of Grand CanyonStock image of Grand Canyon

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people. Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley confirmed the deaths to Phoenix TV station KPHO . Authorities say there were at least seven people on board, but it's unclear how many injuries there are. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage. Federal author...

    >>

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people. Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley confirmed the deaths to Phoenix TV station KPHO . Authorities say there were at least seven people on board, but it's unclear how many injuries there are. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage. Federal author...

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump explains refusal to declassify Dems' memo

    The Latest: Trump explains refusal to declassify Dems' memo

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-02-11 02:52:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Russia investigation (all times local): 4:25 p.m. President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of playing politics with classified information, asserting that their memo countering GOP allegations about the conduct of the FBI's Russia probe is a trap meant to "blame the White House for lack of transparency." The White House notified the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that the president was &quo...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the Russia investigation (all times local): 4:25 p.m. President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of playing politics with classified information, asserting that their memo countering GOP allegations about the conduct of the FBI's Russia probe is a trap meant to "blame the White House for lack of transparency." The White House notified the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that the president was &quo...

    >>
    •   