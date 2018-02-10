Man transforms home into sanctuary for 300 homeless cats

Chris Arsenault is New York’s very own “Cat Man.”

Arsenault is a 58-year-old retired train conductor who transformed his home into a sanctuary to help him cope with the loss of his son Eric.

“A couple of months after Eric died, I found a cat colony down by the tracks. I was a train conductor for New Jersey transit at the time,” he told the Daily Mail U.K.

“There were thirty little kittens and I could tell they were sick. I knew if I left them there they would die, so I brought them home with me,” Arsenault said.

Caring for the cats distracted him from his sadness. Eventually, he converted his entire home into what is now known as, The Happy Cat Sanctuary, where he houses more than 300 homeless cats.

According to Animal Channel, the cats have free range of the home and garden.

Happy Cat Sanctuary has a strict spay-and-neuter policy for all cats entering their care— costs which Arsenault covers himself with the help of donations. Whenever possible, he also treats sick cats at home.

“I have to treat the sick cats too. To keep control of this, I use colored paper collars. Depending on their illness, I treat them with different medications, and if it’s something I can’t fix, I make sure the cat gets to the vet.”

Some people may be a bit apprehensive about living with so many cats, but Arsenault doesn’t find it odd at all.

“I don’t find it overwhelming even though there are 300 cats now,” he told Daily Mail UK.

“I truly believe that if you are passionate about something you can handle anything.”