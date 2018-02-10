Idaho celebrates Learn to Skate MonthPosted: Updated:
Idaho celebrates Learn to Skate Month
Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Kids and adults of all ages laced took to the ice today to learn how to skate at Frontier Ice Arena in Coeur d'Alene, "We're just exposing as many people to this awesome sport. It's a lifelong sport and have a lot of fun with it," said Moe Herr Director of Figure Skating for Lake City Figure Skating. Members of the Lake City Figure Skating Club were also in attendance. On Saturday, they were giving advice on how to skate to anyone who wants to learn>>
