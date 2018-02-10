Israel strikes new Iranian targets in Syria - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Israel strikes new Iranian targets in Syria

JERUSALEM -

 (AP) - The Latest on Israel offensive against Iranian targets in Syria (all times local):
  
10:15 a.m.
  
The Israeli military says it has carried out a "large scale attack" against Iranian targets in Syria.
  
The military says it planes struck 12 targets Saturday including three aerial defense batteries and four Iranian targets that are part of Iran's military establishment in Syria.
  
It says that during the attack anti-aircraft missiles were fired toward Israel, triggering alarms that were heard in northern Israel.
  
The attack came after Israel shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country. An Israeli F-16 was subsequently shot down.
  
The military says it is "ready for various scenarios and will continue to act according to situation assessments."
  
___
  
10 a.m.
  
A Syria war monitor says Israel has struck targets in central Syria and the southwestern suburbs of the capital Damascus in two separate and successive waves of airstrikes.
  
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the first round targeted in the central desert area where Syrian troops and their Iranian-backed allies including Hezbollah are known to maintain bases. It cited unconfirmed reports of casualties among Syrian government forces and allied militiamen.
  
The Britain-based Observatory, which monitors the Syria war through a network of activists on the ground, says the second round targeted outposts in the southwestern suburbs of Damascus.
  
The Israeli military said Saturday it shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country and struck Iranian targets in Syria that launched it.
  
___
  
9:45 a.m.
  
The Israeli military says one of its pilots has been seriously wounded as a result of an emergency evacuation from his F-16 jet that came under Syrian fire.
  
The military says the pilot was evacuated Saturday to a hospital for medical treatment. A second pilot was lightly wounded.
  
The F-16 crashed in northern Israel after facing heavy anti-aircraft counter fire from Syria. Israeli planes had just struck Iranian targets deep in Syria in response to an Iranian drone that infiltrated Israel.
  
The military says it has the drone in its possession.
  
___
  
9:20 a.m.
  
Syria state TV says its air defenses have responded to new Israeli raids near the capital Damascus, following an earlier raid in the country's center.
  
The TV broadcaster said sounds of explosions were heard Saturday in Reef Damascus province, near the capital. The state news agency SANA said air defenses responded to a "new Israeli aggression."
  
The new Israeli raids come hours after an earlier one in central Syria. Israel said it was responded to an Iranian drone infiltrating the country, shooting it down. Israel military said it struck Iranian targets in Syria that launched the drone.
  
Israel called the new escalation "severe violation of Israeli sovereignty."
  
___
  
8:10 a.m.
  
Syria says its defenses have responded to an Israeli raid on one of its military bases in the country's center, calling it a "new aggression."
  
Syrian State TV quoted a military official Saturday saying that Syrian air defenses hit more than one Israeli plane.
  
The Israeli military says an Iranian drone infiltrated the country and it was shot down. The military also says it struck Iranian targets in Syria that launched the drone.
  
The military says that as part of the unusual event early Saturday one of its F-16 jets crashed in northern Israel.
  
Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Iran was "responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty." respond to Israeli raid on one of its military bases
  
___
  
08:00 a.m.
  
The Israeli military says it has shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country and has struck Iranian targets in Syria that launched it.
  
The military says that as part of the unusual event early Saturday one of its F-16 jets crashed in northern Israel.
  
The military says the pilots abandoned the aircraft and were safe. It says sirens sounded in northern Israel as a result of the anti-aircraft fire from Syria.
  
Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Iran was "responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty."

2/10/2018 12:18:06 AM (GMT -8:00)

