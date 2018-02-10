Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill.

Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash.

Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine.

All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.