Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree

Posted: Updated:
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. -

(AP) - Kentucky authorities say a male suspect is among five people who were found dead following separate shooting attacks at a residence and apartment complex.
  
Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price says in a Facebook post Saturday night: "This has been a horrific murder spree."
  
Price says Paintsville authorities received a 911 call at 3:33 p.m. Saturday about a shooting at a residence in the McKenzie Branch community. Price and responding deputies found two victims dead in the kitchen.
  
The Lexington Herald Leader (http://bit.ly/2EjmqsW) says sheriff officials identified the shooter as Joseph Nickell, whose vehicle was later discovered at an apartment complex where two more shooting victims were found. Nickell also was found dead.
  
The names of the four victims were not released, pending family notification.
  
No further information was immediately available.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2018 8:57:49 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

    Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-02-10 18:18:09 GMT

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.    Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.

    >>

  • FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-09 17:17:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.

    >>

  • Two Ohio police officers killed responding to 911 hangup call, officials say

    Two Ohio police officers killed responding to 911 hangup call, officials say

    Saturday, February 10 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-02-11 02:07:05 GMT

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    >>

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Westerville police have confirmed that two officers have been fatally shot Saturday at a home in this Columbus suburb.    A police statement says the officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. and were shot after they arrived at a residence.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-11 06:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

  • 'Device' diverts Frontier Airlines flight to Oklahoma City

    'Device' diverts Frontier Airlines flight to Oklahoma City

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-11 05:53:04 GMT
    Frontier AirlinesFrontier Airlines

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - A Frontier Airlines flight has been diverted to Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport after a "suspicious device" was found on board. Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney tells The Associated Press that a suspicious device was reported on Flight 481 from New Orleans to Denver and the aircraft landed without incident in Oklahoma City late Saturday night. Carney says all 156 passengers were taken off the Airbus 319 as FBI and Oklahoma City Poli...

    >>

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - A Frontier Airlines flight has been diverted to Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport after a "suspicious device" was found on board. Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney tells The Associated Press that a suspicious device was reported on Flight 481 from New Orleans to Denver and the aircraft landed without incident in Oklahoma City late Saturday night. Carney says all 156 passengers were taken off the Airbus 319 as FBI and Oklahoma City Poli...

    >>

  • Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree

    Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-02-11 05:22:41 GMT

    PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a male suspect is among five people who were found dead following separate shooting attacks at a residence and apartment complex. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price says in a Facebook post Saturday night: "This has been a horrific murder spree."    Price says Paintsville authorities received a 911 call at 3:33 p.m. Saturday about a shooting at a residence in the McKenzie Branch community. 

    >>

    PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a male suspect is among five people who were found dead following separate shooting attacks at a residence and apartment complex. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price says in a Facebook post Saturday night: "This has been a horrific murder spree."    Price says Paintsville authorities received a 911 call at 3:33 p.m. Saturday about a shooting at a residence in the McKenzie Branch community. 

    >>
    •   