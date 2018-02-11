Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew

Posted: Updated:

The Equifax data breach exposed more of consumers’ personal information than the company first disclosed last year, according to documents given to lawmakers.

The credit reporting company announced in September that the personal information of 145.5 million consumers had been compromised in a data breach. It originally said that the information accessed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and — in some cases — driver’s license numbers and credit card numbers. It also said some consumers’ credit card numbers were among the information exposed, as well as the personal information from thousands of dispute documents.

However, Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. recently disclosed in a document submitted to the Senate Banking Committee, that a forensic investigation found criminals accessed other information from company records. According to the document, provided to The Associated Press by Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office, that included tax identification numbers, email addresses and phone numbers. Finer details, such as the expiration dates for credit cards or issuing states for driver’s licenses, were also included in the list.

The additional insight into the massive breach was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Equifax’s disclosure, which it has not made directly to consumers, underscores the depth of detail the company keeps on individuals that it may have put at risk. And it adds to the string of missteps the company has made in recovering from the security debacle.

Equifax spokeswoman Meredith Griffanti said that “in no way did we intend to mislead consumers.” The company last year disclosed only the information that affected the greatest number of consumers and wanted to “act with the greatest clarity” in terms of the information provided the committee, she said.

Griffanti also said that while the list provided to the committee includes all the potential data points that may have been accessed by criminals, those elements impacted a minimal portion of consumers. And some data — like passport numbers — were not stolen. The company reiterated that the total number of consumers affected is unchanged.

“When you are making that kind of announcement, where do you draw the line? If you saw the list we provided the banking finance committee it was pretty exhaustive,” Griffanti said. “We wanted to show them that no stone was left unturned.”

But to consumers whose information was exposed, it may feel like yet another slap in the face.

Equifax waited months to disclose the hack. After it did, anxious consumers experienced jammed phone lines and uninformed company representatives. An Equifax website set up to help people determine their exposure was described as sketchy by security experts and provided inconsistent and unhelpful information to many. The company blamed the online customer help page’s problems on a vendor’s software code after it appeared that it had been hacked as well.

Equifax has tried to make changes, replacing its CEO, as well as spending millions to research and rectify the breach. In January, it launched a service that allows consumers to lock and unlock their credit report. But a test of the site by The New York Times found it unusable in many ways. The company said this experience was an exception and it has made some key changes to the service since it first launched.

The company continues to deal with multiple regulatory investigations into the matter as well as hundreds consumer lawsuits. Warren, D-Mass., released a report on the hack Wednesday that described it as “one of the largest and most significant data security lapses in history.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-10 18:00:33 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-11 06:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

  • Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

    Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-02-11 04:51:17 GMT
    Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College HillThree arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

    PULLMAN, Wash. Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill.  Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash.  Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill.  Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash.  Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • California sheriff's deputy uses 'de-escalation techniques' to get mouse off windshield

    California sheriff's deputy uses 'de-escalation techniques' to get mouse off windshield

    Sunday, February 11 2018 3:15 PM EST2018-02-11 20:15:09 GMT

    ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - A sheriff's deputy in Alameda County, California, got a surprise on his way to work when a little mouse popped up on his windshield. In a Facebook post, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the mouse showed up on Deputy Brandon Dennington's K9 vehicle as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

    >>

    ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - A sheriff's deputy in Alameda County, California, got a surprise on his way to work when a little mouse popped up on his windshield. In a Facebook post, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the mouse showed up on Deputy Brandon Dennington's K9 vehicle as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

    >>

  • Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies

    Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:55 PM EST2018-02-11 18:55:46 GMT

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies. The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center.

    >>

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies. The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center.

    >>

  • Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

    Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-11 18:33:37 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they missed the built-in weaknesses of the nation's tallest dam.    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says in a letter sent late last month it wants owners of the 1,700 hydroelectric dams it regulates to look just as hard at their own dam safety.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they missed the built-in weaknesses of the nation's tallest dam.    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says in a letter sent late last month it wants owners of the 1,700 hydroelectric dams it regulates to look just as hard at their own dam safety.

    >>
    •   