Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road. The pursuit ended when the speeding car lost control on Huetter Road just north of W. Saltice Way and crashed.

Idaho State Police say the car that crashed was a grey 2005 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Patrick J. Calligan. Troopers say Calligan was southbound on Huetter Road when he crashed. Calligan was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police say the investigation is ongoing.