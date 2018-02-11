Police had previously gone to home where Ohio officers killed

Police had previously gone to home where Ohio officers killedPosted: Updated:
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.>>
Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill
PULLMAN, Wash. Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill. Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash. Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.>>
Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a male suspect is among five people who were found dead following separate shooting attacks at a residence and apartment complex. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price says in a Facebook post Saturday night: "This has been a horrific murder spree." Price says Paintsville authorities received a 911 call at 3:33 p.m. Saturday about a shooting at a residence in the McKenzie Branch community.>>
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
Las Vegas tour helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon, killing 3
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (AP) - Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people. Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley confirmed the deaths to Phoenix TV station KPHO . Authorities say there were at least seven people on board, but it's unclear how many injuries there are. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage. Federal author...>>
California sheriff's deputy uses 'de-escalation techniques' to get mouse off windshield
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - A sheriff's deputy in Alameda County, California, got a surprise on his way to work when a little mouse popped up on his windshield. In a Facebook post, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the mouse showed up on Deputy Brandon Dennington's K9 vehicle as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.>>
Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies. The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center.>>
Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they missed the built-in weaknesses of the nation's tallest dam. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says in a letter sent late last month it wants owners of the 1,700 hydroelectric dams it regulates to look just as hard at their own dam safety.>>
Mulvaney says Trump budget will have money for wall
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s budget director says the budget that the administration sends to Congress on Monday will seek to move some of the billions of dollars in extra spending that Congress approved last week to areas that will reflect the president’s priorities.>>
Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a record for the farthest photos ever taken. In December - while nearly 4 billion miles (6 billion kilometers) from Earth - the New Horizons spacecraft snapped a picture of a star cluster. The photo surpassed the "Pale Blue Dot" images of Earth taken in 1990 by NASA's Voyager 1.>>
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
Police had previously gone to home where Ohio officers killed
CLEVELAND (AP) - Reports show that police in the Ohio city where two officers were fatally shot at a home had previously gone to the residence for domestic violence calls. Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.>>
Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew
The Equifax data breach exposed more of consumers’ personal information than the company first disclosed last year, according to documents given to lawmakers. The credit reporting company announced in September that the personal information of 145.5 million consumers had been compromised in a data breach.>>
Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow; no survivors seen
MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian passenger plane believed to be carrying 71 people crashed Sunday afternoon near Moscow, shortly after takeoff from one of the city’s airports. No survivors were immediately reported. The An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to the city of Orsk, some 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow.>>
Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.>>
