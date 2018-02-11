Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies

Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies.

The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center. The targeted servers were shut down, which also took down the official Winter Olympics website for several hours. In a statement, the organizers said safety of attendees was not compromised.

"We are currently investigating the cause and will share further information as we have more details," Sung Baik-you, a spokesperson for the Winter Olympics' Organizing Committee said.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Winter Games were hit by cyberattacks leading up the the opening ceremony as well. Experts estimated that over 300 Olympics-related computer systems were affected.

Officials are still investigating to figure out who is responsible for the attacks, which could take months.