Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening cerem - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies

Posted: Updated:
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies.

The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center. The targeted servers were shut down, which also took down the official Winter Olympics website for several hours. In a statement, the organizers said safety of attendees was not compromised.

"We are currently investigating the cause and will share further information as we have more details," Sung Baik-you, a spokesperson for the Winter Olympics' Organizing Committee said.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Winter Games were hit by cyberattacks leading up the the opening ceremony as well. Experts estimated that over 300 Olympics-related computer systems were affected.

Officials are still investigating to figure out who is responsible for the attacks, which could take months.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-10 18:00:33 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-11 06:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

  • Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

    Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

    Saturday, February 10 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-02-11 04:51:17 GMT
    Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College HillThree arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill

    PULLMAN, Wash. Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill.  Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash.  Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill.  Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash.  Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • California sheriff's deputy uses 'de-escalation techniques' to get mouse off windshield

    California sheriff's deputy uses 'de-escalation techniques' to get mouse off windshield

    Sunday, February 11 2018 3:15 PM EST2018-02-11 20:15:09 GMT

    ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - A sheriff's deputy in Alameda County, California, got a surprise on his way to work when a little mouse popped up on his windshield. In a Facebook post, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the mouse showed up on Deputy Brandon Dennington's K9 vehicle as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

    >>

    ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - A sheriff's deputy in Alameda County, California, got a surprise on his way to work when a little mouse popped up on his windshield. In a Facebook post, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the mouse showed up on Deputy Brandon Dennington's K9 vehicle as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

    >>

  • Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies

    Officials investigating cyberattack during Olympic opening ceremonies

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:55 PM EST2018-02-11 18:55:46 GMT

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies. The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center.

    >>

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Winter Olympic organizers are trying to figure out who is responsible after they experienced a cyberattack during the opening ceremonies. The attack only affected "non-critical systems" according to organizers. Yonhap News Agency reports that internet-connected televisions crashed at the press center.

    >>

  • Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

    Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-11 18:33:37 GMT

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they missed the built-in weaknesses of the nation's tallest dam.    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says in a letter sent late last month it wants owners of the 1,700 hydroelectric dams it regulates to look just as hard at their own dam safety.

    >>

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they missed the built-in weaknesses of the nation's tallest dam.    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says in a letter sent late last month it wants owners of the 1,700 hydroelectric dams it regulates to look just as hard at their own dam safety.

    >>
    •   