California sheriff's deputy uses 'de-escalation techniques' to get mouse off windshield

A sheriff's deputy in Alameda County, California, got a surprise on his way to work when a little mouse popped up on his windshield.

In a Facebook post, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the mouse showed up on Deputy Brandon Dennington's K9 vehicle as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game. In the post they said it wasn't clear whether the little critter was attempting to carjack the deputy.

"Further investigation revealed the suspect was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us," the sheriff's office wrote. "Deputy Dennington was able to use de-escalation techniques and get the rabid fan off his car. Luckily, he was able to snap this photo of the elusive bandit. The suspect was last seen on foot running to a hiding spot."

They even included a description of the "suspect," saying he was 4 inches tall, weighing about one ounce and wearing a grey and white furry coat.