Hours-long standoff in Spokane's Eagle Ridge neighborhood ends with arrest

Update: Police say a standoff that lasted hours in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Sunday has ended and a 42-year-old man is in custody.

Police responded to a burglary call around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and spent several hours working to get the burglary suspect to surrender and come out of the home.

Around 1:15 p.m. the standoff ended and the burglary suspect was arrested.

Officers on scene say 42-year-old Douglas Lampi was arrested for domestic violence and residential burglary .

No injuries were reported.

Previous coverage:

Police are working Sunday to get a burglary suspect out of a house on Moran View in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 7000 block of Moran View in Spokane. Officer Josh Laiva with the Spokane Police Department says police believe the suspect is still inside the house as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police are working with the Spokane County SWAT Team, hostage negotiators and other resources to get the man to surrender, but the man has not been cooperative.

Laiva says there is no one else inside the house, but that the man inside may be related to the homeowners.

Additional details about the suspect weren't immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Police say avoid the area if possible and that if you live in the area, you should stay inside until the situation ends.