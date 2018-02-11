Mice droppings on pizza prompt a Little Caesar’s shutdown - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mice droppings on pizza prompt a Little Caesar’s shutdown

Posted: Updated:
Johnathan McNeil Johnathan McNeil
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -

A Little Caesar’s restaurant near downtown Indianapolis is back open, after health inspectors shut it down Tuesday morning.

Inspectors confirm with FOX 59 News that they received a complaint from a man who said he found rat or mice droppings baked into his pizza.

Johnathan McNeil said he and his girlfriend purchased a pizza from the restaurant, but on the way home they noticed something was wrong.

“She looked at the pizza and realized there was like doo-doo looking stuff on the pizza,” McNeil told FOX 59.

He returned to the restaurant, demanding an explanation. 

“All of them were looking at my pizza dumbfounded as if they didn’t know what’s going on,” said McNeil, “I said ‘That’s mouse doo-doo on the bottom of my pizza.’”

McNeil called police, who suggested he contact the health department. An inspector initiated an emergency inspection, which resulted in the restaurant's license being suspended.

Upon a follow-up inspection the next morning, the health department said the problems had been corrected.

Inspection reports obtained by FOX 59 show the restaurant has been doing battle with mice since last August. The store was cited four times, before being given the all-clear on October 3, 2017. However, the store was never closed.

Health officials said with only seventeen inspectors to cover about 4600 county restaurants, they rely on diners to be their eyes and ears.

McNeil hopes other diners will learn from his experience.

“I just want people to check their food and be very cautious about what they’re eating,” said McNeil.

When FOX 59 reached out to the managers at the store, they declined to comment. FOX 59 also reached out for comment from the restaurant's corporate franchise owner, but have not yet heard back.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Sunday, February 11 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-02-11 21:58:28 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

  • WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-10 18:00:33 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-11 06:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein

    New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-12 00:13:22 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

    >>

  • Wisconsin wants to create 'Green Alert' system for missing veterans

    Wisconsin wants to create 'Green Alert' system for missing veterans

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-02-12 00:00:08 GMT

    MADISON, Wis. - There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Now, Wisconsin is hoping to become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans that have gone missing: Green Alerts. The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved the bill in late January. It' currently awaiting approval of the state Assembly. The bill will then move to the governor’s desk. According to a statement released by 

    >>

    MADISON, Wis. - There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Now, Wisconsin is hoping to become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans that have gone missing: Green Alerts. The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved the bill in late January. It' currently awaiting approval of the state Assembly. The bill will then move to the governor’s desk. According to a statement released by 

    >>

  • Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County

    Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:31 PM EST2018-02-11 23:31:20 GMT
    Courtesy Yakima County Crime StoppersCourtesy Yakima County Crime Stoppers

    YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a convicted rapist that they say is running under the radar.  52-year-old Darren Ladiges is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.  Ladiges is described as being 5'11 tall and weighing 200 lbs.  If you have any information on where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips are anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip 

    >>

    YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a convicted rapist that they say is running under the radar.  52-year-old Darren Ladiges is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.  Ladiges is described as being 5'11 tall and weighing 200 lbs.  If you have any information on where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips are anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip 

    >>
    •   