Mice droppings on pizza prompt a Little Caesar’s shutdown

A Little Caesar’s restaurant near downtown Indianapolis is back open, after health inspectors shut it down Tuesday morning.

Inspectors confirm with FOX 59 News that they received a complaint from a man who said he found rat or mice droppings baked into his pizza.

Johnathan McNeil said he and his girlfriend purchased a pizza from the restaurant, but on the way home they noticed something was wrong.

“She looked at the pizza and realized there was like doo-doo looking stuff on the pizza,” McNeil told FOX 59.

He returned to the restaurant, demanding an explanation.

“All of them were looking at my pizza dumbfounded as if they didn’t know what’s going on,” said McNeil, “I said ‘That’s mouse doo-doo on the bottom of my pizza.’”

McNeil called police, who suggested he contact the health department. An inspector initiated an emergency inspection, which resulted in the restaurant's license being suspended.

Upon a follow-up inspection the next morning, the health department said the problems had been corrected.

Inspection reports obtained by FOX 59 show the restaurant has been doing battle with mice since last August. The store was cited four times, before being given the all-clear on October 3, 2017. However, the store was never closed.

Health officials said with only seventeen inspectors to cover about 4600 county restaurants, they rely on diners to be their eyes and ears.

McNeil hopes other diners will learn from his experience.

“I just want people to check their food and be very cautious about what they’re eating,” said McNeil.

When FOX 59 reached out to the managers at the store, they declined to comment. FOX 59 also reached out for comment from the restaurant's corporate franchise owner, but have not yet heard back.