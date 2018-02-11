Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County

Yakima County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a convicted rapist that they say is running under the radar.

52-year-old Darren Ladiges is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Ladiges is described as being 5'11 tall and weighing 200 lbs.

If you have any information on where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips are anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.