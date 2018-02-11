Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Yakima County Crime Stoppers Courtesy Yakima County Crime Stoppers
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -

Yakima County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a convicted rapist that they say is running under the radar. 

52-year-old Darren Ladiges is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. 

Ladiges is described as being 5'11 tall and weighing 200 lbs. 

If you have any information on where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips are anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Sunday, February 11 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-02-11 21:58:28 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

  • WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-10 18:00:33 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-11 06:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein

    New York attorney general files lawsuit against Weinstein

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:13 PM EST2018-02-12 00:13:22 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

    >>

  • Wisconsin wants to create 'Green Alert' system for missing veterans

    Wisconsin wants to create 'Green Alert' system for missing veterans

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-02-12 00:00:08 GMT

    MADISON, Wis. - There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Now, Wisconsin is hoping to become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans that have gone missing: Green Alerts. The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved the bill in late January. It' currently awaiting approval of the state Assembly. The bill will then move to the governor’s desk. According to a statement released by 

    >>

    MADISON, Wis. - There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Now, Wisconsin is hoping to become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans that have gone missing: Green Alerts. The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved the bill in late January. It' currently awaiting approval of the state Assembly. The bill will then move to the governor’s desk. According to a statement released by 

    >>

  • Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County

    Convicted rapist wanted in Yakima County

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:31 PM EST2018-02-11 23:31:20 GMT
    Courtesy Yakima County Crime StoppersCourtesy Yakima County Crime Stoppers

    YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a convicted rapist that they say is running under the radar.  52-year-old Darren Ladiges is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.  Ladiges is described as being 5'11 tall and weighing 200 lbs.  If you have any information on where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips are anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip 

    >>

    YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a convicted rapist that they say is running under the radar.  52-year-old Darren Ladiges is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.  Ladiges is described as being 5'11 tall and weighing 200 lbs.  If you have any information on where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips are anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip 

    >>
    •   