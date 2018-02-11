Wisconsin wants to create 'Green Alert' system for missing veterans

There are Amber Alerts to find missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Now, Wisconsin is hoping to become the first state to issue an alert for vulnerable veterans that have gone missing: Green Alerts.

The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved the bill in late January. It's currently awaiting approval of the state Assembly. The bill will then move to the governor’s desk.

According to a statement released by state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, one of the four primary authors of the bill, Senate Bill 473 was inspired by the family of Corey Adams, a US Air Force Reserve sergeant who served in Afghanistan in his last deployment.

When Adams went missing from his Wisconsin home in March 2017, his family told officers that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Despite his family filing a missing person report within hours of his disappearance, it took eight days before he was determined to meet the critical missing criteria by the police.

Adams’ body was found in a pond 18 days later.

“If a soldier goes missing in the field, his or her unit will send out a search and rescue party,” said state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, in her statement. Johnson believe that the outcome could have been avoided if the public had been enlisted in the search for Corey sooner.

A Green Alert will be issued the same way Amber and Silver Alerts are issued. The alert will appear to residents on billboards or text messages.

Senate Bill 473 will protect either a veteran or an active member of the armed forces, national guard or the military reserves.

In order to be considered at-risk, the person must have physical or mental health condition that is related to their service.