Where's my Jeopardy? When you can watch your favorite shows during the Olympics

BAKER CITY, Ore. - The family of a little girl in Baker City, Oregon is asking for people around the country to send her words of hope. According to the Baker City Herald, 6-year-old Moira Reeves' dress caught fire when she was standing in front of a wood stove on Jan. 20. After she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center. About 30-percent of her body is now covered with second and third-degree