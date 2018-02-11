'Paper Challenge' is the cool new way to fall on your face

So many internet trends, so little time. From the Mannequin Challenge to the Invisible Box Challenge, there's something out there for everyone. The latest to take social media by storm is called the Paper Challenge.

The task is quite simple; you must pick up a folded piece of paper off the ground using nothing but your mouth, without falling over. The kicker? You must stand on one leg, and you can't touch the ground except with your balancing foot.

Thousands of people have tried the #paperchallenge. The level of difficulty can vary based on how high off the ground the paper is.

Not surprisingly, this one has taken off in the fitness community, as it tests both your strength and balance. And as far as internet trends go, it could definitely be worse. The Tide Pod Challenge comes to mind, for example. Don't eat Tide Pods, kids.

Internet challenges aren’t all bad. For example, the Ice Bucket Challenge was started in order to raise awareness for ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Thanks to all those who participated, the online trend was able to raise millions of dollars to fund ALS research.

While the Paper Challenge may not be for a great cause, it does look like a lot of fun.

You can see the Paper Challenge in action below. When done successfully, it’s very impressive. And otherwise, it’s just plain hilarious!