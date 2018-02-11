Sinkhole reveals cave hidden under a Texas street

What started as a sinkhole discovered on a street in a Central Texas neighborhood -- ended up with a deeper discovery.

KXAN reports that workers with the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District responded to a reported water outage Thursday in a neighborhood near Round Rock in Williamson County. The workers discovered a sinkhole with a cave lying beneath the roadway.

County officials described the cave as a karst feature, which is formed when rocks dissolve over time. The cave is reported to be 22 feet deep, according to KXAN.

Crews have covered the hole to prevent people from exploring the cave. The roadway is expected to be closed for several weeks. Williamson County officials said they are working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to determine the next step in making repairs.