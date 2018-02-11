Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a high-violent offender wanted in Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding 31-year-old Curtis Watkins.

Watkins is wanted for breaking probation in Benton County on an assault bust, where DOC officers say he was paranoid and delusional when he attacked a man after destroying his car with a big boulder.

He’s accused of assaulting his uncle since escaping last month.

Q13 reports that Watkins has been busted for attacking a man at a convenience store in Pasco and DOC officers say in another incident, he’s suspected of standing on the edge of a freeway and waving a shotgun at cars as they passed.

Watkins is 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds.

Officers say he’s extremely dangerous and unpredictable.

If you spot him, don't approach him. Instead, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).