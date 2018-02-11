Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a high-violent offender wanted in Tri-Cities

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a high-violent offender wanted in Tri-CitiesPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.>>
FDA to investigate after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food
KHQ.COM - An investigative report from WJLA news in Washington D.C. has found traces of a euthanasia drug in dog food. The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.>>
Three arrested in drug bust on Pullman's College Hill
PULLMAN, Wash. Three people are in jail after a drug bust on Pullman's College Hill. Investigators with the Quad City Drug Task Force say they arrested 22-year-old Brianna McCabe, 43-year-old Jedediah Ford, and 25-year-old Jessica Wallace after finding several ounces of packaged heroin, meth, and over $14,000 in cash. Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine. All three were booked into the Whitman County Jail.>>
Police: Washington man raped dying woman, texted photos
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 19-year-old Washington state man police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her saying she was still breathing has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Brian Roberto Varela of Lynnwood was also charged Friday with second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda.>>
Oregon family hopes letters to little girl will help her recover from severe burns
BAKER CITY, Ore. - The family of a little girl in Baker City, Oregon is asking for people around the country to send her words of hope. According to the Baker City Herald, 6-year-old Moira Reeves' dress caught fire when she was standing in front of a wood stove on Jan. 20. After she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center. About 30-percent of her body is now covered with second and third-degree>>
Texas woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale
HOUSTON, Texas. - A woman in Houston's marriage is going up in flames...literally. KPRC reports that Briana Barksdale wanted a clean slate after having a bad marriage. She held what she dubbed a "divorce garage sale," as a way to get rid of all the bad memories. "This is for every woman who has ever been in a relationship that was abusive, that hurt, that they shouldn't have stayed in, ...>>
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
Valentine condom campaign urges lovers to think of animals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An environmental group wants couples to think of wild animals before acting like them this Valentine’s Day. The Center for Biological Diversity is handing out endangered species condoms at the Carnegie Science Center’s adults-only Valentine’s event Friday in Pittsburgh. The wrappers feature colorful artwork and slogans like “Before it gets any hotter...remember the sea otter,” and “Can’t refrain? Think of the whooping>>
Romanian study: Half-day old snow is safe to eat
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — How safe is it to eat snow? A Romanian university has published the results of just such a study. The 2017 experiment showed it was safe to eat snow that was a half-day old, and safer to eat it in the colder months. But by two days old, the snow is not safe to eat, Istvan Mathe, a professor at the Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania, told The Associated Press. Scientists collected snow from a>>
49ers linebacker jailed on suspicion of domestic assault
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and possessing an assault rifle. Arrest records show Foster was booked at the Santa Clara County jail Sunday with bail set at $75,000. The East Bay Times reports that a woman who has been in a long-term relationship with Foster told officers an assault occurred after an argument. Officers located>>
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a high-violent offender wanted in Tri-Cities
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a high-violent offender wanted in Tri-CitiesTri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding 31-year-old Curtis Watkins. Watkins is wanted for breaking probation in Benton County on an assault bust, where DOC officers say he was paranoid and delusional when he attacked a man after destroying his car with a big boulder. He’s accused of assaulting his uncle since escaping last month. Q13 reports that Watkins has been busted for attacking a man at a convenience store in Pasco and DOC officers say in anoth...>>Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding 31-year-old Curtis Watkins. Watkins is wanted for breaking probation in Benton County on an assault bust, where DOC officers say he was paranoid and delusional when he attacked a man after destroying his car with a big boulder. He’s accused of assaulting his uncle since escaping last month. Q13 reports that Watkins has been busted for attacking a man at a convenience store in Pasco and DOC officers say in anoth...>>
Hours-long standoff in Spokane's Eagle Ridge neighborhood ends with arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a standoff that lasted hours in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Sunday has ended and a 42-year-old man is in custody. Police responded to a burglary call around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and spent several hours working to get the burglary suspect to surrender and come out of the home. Around 1:15 p.m. the standoff ended and the burglary suspect was arrested.>>
Sinkhole reveals cave hidden under a Texas street
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - What started as a sinkhole discovered on a street in a Central Texas neighborhood -- ended up with a deeper discovery. KXAN reports that workers with the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District responded to a reported water outage Thursday in a neighborhood near Round Rock in Williamson County. The workers discovered a sinkhole with a cave lying beneath the roadway. County officials>>
Phoenix police ID firefighter arrested in station thefts
PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police have identified a 36-year-old city firefighter who is accused of entering fire stations and stealing from fellow firefighters, sometimes after setting trash fires to keep crews away. Ryan Donahue remains jailed after being arrested Friday on suspicion of theft, arson, burglary and criminal damage.>>
