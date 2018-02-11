Romanian study: Half-day old snow is safe to eat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Romanian study: Half-day old snow is safe to eat

Posted: Updated:
Nathan Fertig @nathanfertig Nathan Fertig @nathanfertig
BUCHAREST, Romania -

(AP) — How safe is it to eat snow? A Romanian university has published the results of just such a study.

The 2017 experiment showed it was safe to eat snow that was a half-day old, and safer to eat it in the colder months. But by two days old, the snow is not safe to eat, Istvan Mathe, a professor at the Sapientia Hungarian University of Transylvania, told The Associated Press.

Scientists collected snow from a park and from a roundabout in Miercurea Ciuc, central Romania, in January and February and placed it in hermetically-sealed sterile containers. They then tried to grow bacteria and mold in them.

The study took place in temperatures ranging from minus 1.1 degrees Celsius to minus 17.4 C (30 degrees to 0.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in the city, one of the coldest in Romania.

After one day, there were five bacteria per millimeter in January, while in February that number quadrupled.

“Very fresh snow has very little bacteria,” Mathe said Thursday. “After two days, however, there are dozens of bacteria.”

He said the microorganisms increase because of impurities in the air.

Mathe first had the idea for the study when he saw his children eating snow.

“I am not recommending anyone eats snow. Just saying you won’t get ill if you eat a bit,” he said.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Sunday, February 11 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-02-11 21:58:28 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

  • WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-10 18:00:33 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

  • Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Flu, strep throat hit Spokane hard

    Sunday, February 11 2018 1:21 AM EST2018-02-11 06:21:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the worst flu season on record in Spokane County, with the number of cases still climbing this weekend. the Spokane Regional Health District says 430 people have been admitted to area hospitals with the flu in Spokane County alone and statewide, it's killed 132 people. But it's not just the flu keeping doctor's offices swamped. Local pediatricians say this has been a chaotic year.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Oregon family hopes letters to little girl will help her recover from severe burns

    Oregon family hopes letters to little girl will help her recover from severe burns

    Sunday, February 11 2018 11:11 PM EST2018-02-12 04:11:40 GMT
    https://www.gofundme.com/51i3ylchttps://www.gofundme.com/51i3ylc

    BAKER CITY, Ore. - The family of a little girl in Baker City, Oregon is asking for people around the country to send her words of hope. According to the Baker City Herald, 6-year-old Moira Reeves' dress caught fire when she was standing in front of a wood stove on Jan. 20.  After she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center. About 30-percent of her body is now covered with second and third-degree 

    >>

    BAKER CITY, Ore. - The family of a little girl in Baker City, Oregon is asking for people around the country to send her words of hope. According to the Baker City Herald, 6-year-old Moira Reeves' dress caught fire when she was standing in front of a wood stove on Jan. 20.  After she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center. About 30-percent of her body is now covered with second and third-degree 

    >>

  • Texas woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale

    Texas woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale

    Sunday, February 11 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-02-12 03:52:24 GMT

    HOUSTON, Texas. - A woman in Houston's marriage is going up in flames...literally.  KPRC reports that Briana Barksdale wanted a clean slate after having a bad marriage. She held what she dubbed a "divorce garage sale," as a way to get rid of all the bad memories. "This is for every woman who has ever been in a relationship that was abusive, that hurt, that they shouldn't have stayed in, ...

    >>

    HOUSTON, Texas. - A woman in Houston's marriage is going up in flames...literally.  KPRC reports that Briana Barksdale wanted a clean slate after having a bad marriage. She held what she dubbed a "divorce garage sale," as a way to get rid of all the bad memories. "This is for every woman who has ever been in a relationship that was abusive, that hurt, that they shouldn't have stayed in, ...

    >>

  • Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Sunday, February 11 2018 10:03 PM EST2018-02-12 03:03:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    >>
    •   