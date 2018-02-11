Texas woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale

A woman in Houston's marriage is going up in flames...literally.

KPRC reports that Briana Barksdale wanted a clean slate after having a bad marriage. She held what she dubbed a "divorce garage sale," as a way to get rid of all the bad memories.

"This is for every woman who has ever been in a relationship that was abusive, that hurt, that they shouldn't have stayed in, that they didn't know how to get out of," she told KPRC.

"It was a really rough situation; it was a bad situation.There are still criminal charges pending so I can't talk about a lot of it, but yeah, not a great guy."

Barksdale says her ex-husband cheated on her and was violent.

Court records show her divorced husband is serving seven years of probation and community service after pleading guilty to assault of a family member.

Barksdale says she decided to have a garage sale, or a divorce party of sorts, to sell all the bad memories away, including a number of her ex-husband's possessions, which she was awarded in the divorce.

Before burning her wedding dress to the ground, people came from all over to sign it, some using more colorful language than the sharpies the messages were written with.

KPRC reached out to Briana's ex-husband for comment, but he declined.