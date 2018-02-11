Oregon family hopes letters to little girl will help her recover from severe burns

The family of a little girl in Baker City, Oregon is asking for people around the country to send her words of hope.

According to the Baker City Herald, 6-year-old Moira Reeves' dress caught fire when she was standing in front of a wood stove on Jan. 20.

After she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was transferred to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center.

About 30-percent of her body is now covered with second and third-degree burns, and she will have to undergo several skin grafts.

While she is going through this difficult time, her family has come up with a creative way to cheer her up. They are asking for people from each state to send her letters of encouragement.

You can mail letters to:

Moira Reeves

P.O. Box 24

Baker City, OR 97814