Yakima County drug dealer sentenced to 19 years in prison

A Yakima County drug dealer will spend the next 19 years behind bars.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee, Washington, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine.



According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in July 2015, a task force was created to investigate suspected drug trafficking organizations operating within Yakima County. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Woolem was selling methamphetamine out of his residence in Moxee. Law enforcement officers learned that Woolem was supplying street level drug dealers with methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers obtained multiple photographs of Woolem meeting with street level drug dealers at his residence. The investigators gathered evidence which resulted in the filing of a criminal Indictment.

On October 26, 2016, a search warrant was executed at the Woolem residence. Law enforcement officers discovered an elaborate security system, multiple firearms, loaded magazines, a suppressor, a bump stock, and drug paraphernalia.

In August, 2017, the case went to trial. Multiple witnesses testified concerning personal observations of Woolem selling methamphetamine at his residence.

Woolem testified that he never sold drugs and that he was essentially a Good Samaritan who assisted the less fortunate. Woolem described how he occasionally would bring homeless people from Walmart to his home to bathe, and that he would provide them with food, cigarettes, and other items.

On August 24, 2017, the jury found him guilty of all the charges.

At the February 7, 2017 sentencing hearing, Judge Bastian observed that Woolem lied when he testified under oath, which resulted in an obstruction of justice enhancement. Judge Bastian determined that it was clear Woolem had a leadership role in the distribution of methamphetamine. It was based, in part, on Woolem’s obstruction of justice and leadership role that resulted in the 235-month term of imprisonment and five years of court supervision following release from federal prison.