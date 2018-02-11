Yakima County drug dealer sentenced to 19 years in prison - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Yakima County drug dealer sentenced to 19 years in prison

Posted: Updated:
Yakima County drug dealer sentenced to 19 years in prison Yakima County drug dealer sentenced to 19 years in prison
MOXEE, Wash. -

A Yakima County drug dealer will spend the next 19 years behind bars.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee, Washington, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine.


According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in July 2015, a task force was created to investigate suspected drug trafficking organizations operating within Yakima County. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that Woolem was selling methamphetamine out of his residence in Moxee. Law enforcement officers learned that Woolem was supplying street level drug dealers with methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers obtained multiple photographs of Woolem meeting with street level drug dealers at his residence. The investigators gathered evidence which resulted in the filing of a criminal Indictment.

On October 26, 2016, a search warrant was executed at the Woolem residence. Law enforcement officers discovered an elaborate security system, multiple firearms, loaded magazines, a suppressor, a bump stock, and drug paraphernalia.

In August, 2017, the case went to trial. Multiple witnesses testified concerning personal observations of Woolem selling methamphetamine at his residence. 

 Woolem testified that he never sold drugs and that he was essentially a Good Samaritan who assisted the less fortunate. Woolem described how he occasionally would bring homeless people from Walmart to his home to bathe, and that he would provide them with food, cigarettes, and other items.

On August 24, 2017, the jury found him guilty of all the charges.

At the February 7, 2017 sentencing hearing, Judge Bastian observed that Woolem lied when he testified under oath, which resulted in an obstruction of justice enhancement. Judge Bastian determined that it was clear Woolem had a leadership role in the distribution of methamphetamine. It was based, in part, on Woolem’s obstruction of justice and leadership role that resulted in the 235-month term of imprisonment and five years of court supervision following release from federal prison.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls

    Sunday, February 11 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-02-11 21:58:28 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.

    >>

  • WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-02-10 18:00:33 GMT

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.

    >>

  • Hours-long standoff in Spokane's Eagle Ridge neighborhood ends with arrest

    Hours-long standoff in Spokane's Eagle Ridge neighborhood ends with arrest

    Sunday, February 11 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-02-12 02:16:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a standoff that lasted hours in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Sunday has ended and a 42-year-old man is in custody. Police responded to a burglary call around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and spent several hours working to get the burglary suspect to surrender and come out of the home. Around 1:15 p.m. the standoff ended and the burglary suspect was arrested.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a standoff that lasted hours in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood Sunday has ended and a 42-year-old man is in custody. Police responded to a burglary call around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and spent several hours working to get the burglary suspect to surrender and come out of the home. Around 1:15 p.m. the standoff ended and the burglary suspect was arrested.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 AM EST2018-02-12 06:41:02 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

    >>

  • Voodoo adherents worry about backlash after recent crimes

    Voodoo adherents worry about backlash after recent crimes

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-02-12 05:59:38 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    BOSTON (AP) - Haitian Vodou (VOO'-doo) adherents are defending their faith following two separate Boston-area crimes that authorities say are linked to Voodoo practices. Two sisters in East Bridgewater were arrested last month after authorities say they burned and permanently disfigured a 5-year-old girl in a "voodoo ritual."  A week later, Brockton police said a mother stabbed her two sons to death in what she described as a ritual involving "vo...

    >>

    BOSTON (AP) - Haitian Vodou (VOO'-doo) adherents are defending their faith following two separate Boston-area crimes that authorities say are linked to Voodoo practices. Two sisters in East Bridgewater were arrested last month after authorities say they burned and permanently disfigured a 5-year-old girl in a "voodoo ritual."  A week later, Brockton police said a mother stabbed her two sons to death in what she described as a ritual involving "vo...

    >>

  • The Latest: USA's Anderson takes gold in women's slopestyle

    The Latest: USA's Anderson takes gold in women's slopestyle

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-02-12 05:47:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):  1:30 p.m.  Jamie Anderson defended her title in Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions at Phoenix Snow Park to give the United States its second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.  Anderson was one of the few riders in the final to navigate the tricky series of rails and jumps safely as the 

    >>

    PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):  1:30 p.m.  Jamie Anderson defended her title in Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions at Phoenix Snow Park to give the United States its second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.  Anderson was one of the few riders in the final to navigate the tricky series of rails and jumps safely as the 

    >>
    •   