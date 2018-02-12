Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions

SOUTH AFRICA -

A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports. 

The remains of the man were found at a private game park just outside Kruger National Park. A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body, according to the local Eyewitness News website. 

"It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions. They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains," police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said. Police are trying to establish the victim's identity.

The Home Affairs Department has also been roped in to assist in identifying the man.

