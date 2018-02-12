Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powderPosted: Updated:
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports.>>
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK - Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.>>
Spokane Police officer on leave after being arrested for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night. "Detective Kirk Kimberly was stopped by a Washington State Patrol Trooper for speeding on Saturday at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of Monroe St. and Grace Ave," the department said in a release on Monday.>>
Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fighting
PHILADELPHIA - The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Mitchell Elementary School Principal Stephanie Andrewlevich is taking the innovative approach to manage behavior at the school.>>
'Peter Rabbit' allergy scene sparks backlash, controversy
LOS ANGELES - The makers of the new "Peter Rabbit" movie have apologized after facing backlash over their depiction of a character's allergy. A scene in the film shows a character who suffers a blackberry allergy being pelted with them by a gang of bunnies, to the point that he has to use an Epipen to survive. In a joint state, Sony Pictures and the filmmakers said they "should not have made light" of the issue.>>
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK - Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital. They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.>>
The Latest: Trump plan might sell assets, including airports
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's infrastructure plan calls for possibly selling two of the three major airports serving the nation's capital. The president is calling for divesting federal assets when agencies can show the sale would "optimize taxpayer value.">>
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports.>>
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
Voodoo adherents worry about backlash after recent crimes
BOSTON (AP) - Haitian Vodou (VOO'-doo) adherents are defending their faith following two separate Boston-area crimes that authorities say are linked to Voodoo practices. Two sisters in East Bridgewater were arrested last month after authorities say they burned and permanently disfigured a 5-year-old girl in a "voodoo ritual." A week later, Brockton police said a mother stabbed her two sons to death in what she described as a ritual involving "vo...>>
The Latest: USA's Anderson takes gold in women's slopestyle
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:30 p.m. Jamie Anderson defended her title in Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions at Phoenix Snow Park to give the United States its second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games. Anderson was one of the few riders in the final to navigate the tricky series of rails and jumps safely as the>>
