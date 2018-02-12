'Peter Rabbit' allergy scene sparks backlash, controversy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Peter Rabbit' allergy scene sparks backlash, controversy

LOS ANGELES -

The makers of the new "Peter Rabbit" movie have apologized after facing backlash over their depiction of a character's allergy.

A scene in the film shows a character who suffers a blackberry allergy being pelted with them by a gang of bunnies, to the point that he has to use an Epipen to survive.

In a joint state, Sony Pictures and the filmmakers said they "should not have made light" of the issue.

But the damage has been done.

The charity Kids with Food Allergies Foundation said in a Facebook post that "food allergy 'jokes' are harmful to our community."

  Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community.  While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two 

  Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.

  Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions

    SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports. 

  Spokane Police officer on leave after being arrested for DUI

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night.  "Detective Kirk Kimberly was stopped by a Washington State Patrol Trooper for speeding on Saturday at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of Monroe St. and Grace Ave," the department said in a release on Monday.

  Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fighting

    PHILADELPHIA - The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight.    The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Mitchell Elementary School Principal Stephanie Andrewlevich is taking the innovative approach to manage behavior at the school.

  'Peter Rabbit' allergy scene sparks backlash, controversy

    LOS ANGELES - The makers of the new "Peter Rabbit" movie have apologized after facing backlash over their depiction of a character's allergy. A scene in the film shows a character who suffers a blackberry allergy being pelted with them by a gang of bunnies, to the point that he has to use an Epipen to survive. In a joint state, Sony Pictures and the filmmakers said they "should not have made light" of the issue. 

