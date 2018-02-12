'Peter Rabbit' allergy scene sparks backlash, controversy

The makers of the new "Peter Rabbit" movie have apologized after facing backlash over their depiction of a character's allergy.

A scene in the film shows a character who suffers a blackberry allergy being pelted with them by a gang of bunnies, to the point that he has to use an Epipen to survive.

In a joint state, Sony Pictures and the filmmakers said they "should not have made light" of the issue.

But the damage has been done.

The charity Kids with Food Allergies Foundation said in a Facebook post that "food allergy 'jokes' are harmful to our community."