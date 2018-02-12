Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fighting

Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fightingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
Quest for kindness: Spokane family's story reminds us how fragile life can be
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - This Olympics we're showcasing achievement that isn't scored by a judge. It's measured by the impact people you might know - friends, neighbors, co-workers - are having on our community. While the people we are profiling won't be found on any podium, they are just as deserving of our admiration. Tonight, we're introducing you to a Spokane family determined to spread a message, "kindness matters." They are two>>
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.>>
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
Suspected poacher mauled to death and eaten by lions
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports.>>
SOUTH AFRICA - A suspected poacher was mauled to death and almost completely eaten by lions in South Africa, according to multiple media reports. The remains of the man were found at a private game park just outside Kruger National Park. A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body, according to the local Eyewitness News website.>>
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
Coeur d'Alene man dies in crash after chase with sheriff's deputies in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene just after midnight on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports that at around 12:30 a.m., a deputy observed a car speeding and driving recklessly. The deputy chased the car starting at W. Prairie Ave. and N. Huetter Road.>>
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
WATCH: Kentucky choir students wow hotel guests with National Anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville, Kentucky, was treated to a beautiful and spontaneous rendition of the national anthem thanks to high school choir students staying at the hotel last week. Garrett Mager posted on Facebook Wednesday that all of the schools participating in the Kentucky State Choir finals were staying at the hotel and he woke up to a lot of noise in the lobby, so he woke up to investigate.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
Othello rancher leaves small fortune to important causes
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello cattle rancher has left a small fortune to benefit everything from rural health care to wildlife in Eastern Washington. William Crosetto died on Jan. 25 at the age of 75. The Spokesman-Review says he worked with the Inland Northwest Community Foundation to establish a legacy.>>
No charges for dad who tried to attack Larry Nassar in court
No charges for dad who tried to attack Larry Nassar in court
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - No charges will be filed against a man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom. Eaton County prosecutor Douglas Lloyd says Nassar and his attorneys didn't want charges against Randy Margraves. He says he gave those views "considerable weight" because they were potential victims.>>
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - No charges will be filed against a man who tried to attack former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom. Eaton County prosecutor Douglas Lloyd says Nassar and his attorneys didn't want charges against Randy Margraves. He says he gave those views "considerable weight" because they were potential victims.>>
Senate passes bill banning sale of certain firefighting foam
Senate passes bill banning sale of certain firefighting foam
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has voted to ban the sale of firefighting foam that contains certain chemicals of concern. The bill would ban the sale, manufacture or distribution of firefighting foam where chemicals known as PFAS are intentionally added. The Senate on Saturday passed Senate Bill 6413 on a 39-8 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has voted to ban the sale of firefighting foam that contains certain chemicals of concern. The bill would ban the sale, manufacture or distribution of firefighting foam where chemicals known as PFAS are intentionally added. The Senate on Saturday passed Senate Bill 6413 on a 39-8 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration.>>
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
Student files claim after alleged threat from teacher
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A 17-year-old student who allegedly was threatened by a Washington teacher has filed a $500,000 claim for damages against the school district in connection with the confrontation that was captured on video.>>
Spokane Valley 20-year-old arrested with meth in coat says he was borrowing it
Spokane Valley 20-year-old arrested with meth in coat says he was borrowing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an attempted theft call arrested two people Sunday morning. A juvenile suspect was arrested for an active felony warrant and another man, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Packwood, was arrested for two warrants: possession of methamphetamine and providing false statements.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an attempted theft call arrested two people Sunday morning. A juvenile suspect was arrested for an active felony warrant and another man, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Packwood, was arrested for two warrants: possession of methamphetamine and providing false statements.>>
Washington seeks ban on income-based rent discrimination
Washington seeks ban on income-based rent discrimination
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state lawmakers have advanced bills that prohibit landlords from rejecting housing tenants based on the source of their income. The Seattle Times reports that Senate Bill 5407 prevents landlords from turning down applicants who rely on income from Social Security, veterans benefits or Section 8 housing vouchers.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state lawmakers have advanced bills that prohibit landlords from rejecting housing tenants based on the source of their income. The Seattle Times reports that Senate Bill 5407 prevents landlords from turning down applicants who rely on income from Social Security, veterans benefits or Section 8 housing vouchers.>>
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr. says he's thankful that his wife and children are "safe and unharmed" after an envelope containing white powder was sent to his mother-in-law's New York City apartment. Police say his wife, Vanessa Trump, felt ill after opening the envelope at her mother's apartment Monday morning.>>
Wedding dress returned 32 years after dry cleaner mix-up
Wedding dress returned 32 years after dry cleaner mix-up
WILLOWICK, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman had given up hope of seeing her wedding dress again after a dry cleaner mix-up three decades ago until her daughter's friend saw photos of the dress on Facebook. Michelle Havrilla was nearly speechless after getting the dress back last week for the first time since her 1985 wedding.>>
WILLOWICK, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman had given up hope of seeing her wedding dress again after a dry cleaner mix-up three decades ago until her daughter's friend saw photos of the dress on Facebook. Michelle Havrilla was nearly speechless after getting the dress back last week for the first time since her 1985 wedding.>>
Spokane Police officer on leave after being arrested for DUI
Spokane Police officer on leave after being arrested for DUI
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night. "Detective Kirk Kimberly was stopped by a Washington State Patrol Trooper for speeding on Saturday at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of Monroe St. and Grace Ave," the department said in a release on Monday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night. "Detective Kirk Kimberly was stopped by a Washington State Patrol Trooper for speeding on Saturday at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of Monroe St. and Grace Ave," the department said in a release on Monday.>>
Principal offers year-end cash to students for not fighting
PHILADELPHIA - The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Mitchell Elementary School Principal Stephanie Andrewlevich is taking the innovative approach to manage behavior at the school.>>
PHILADELPHIA - The principal at a Philadelphia elementary school in a violent corner of the city is paying eighth-graders to not fight. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Mitchell Elementary School Principal Stephanie Andrewlevich is taking the innovative approach to manage behavior at the school.>>