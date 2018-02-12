Spokane Police officer on leave after being arrested for DUI

The Spokane Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night.

"Detective Kirk Kimberly was stopped by a Washington State Patrol Trooper for speeding on Saturday at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the area of Monroe St. and Grace Ave," the department said in a release on Monday. "As a result, Kimberly was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Kimberly was not on duty at the time of the incident."

Kimberly will be placed on administrative leave and the Spokane Police Department will conduct its standard procedure of conducting an Internal Affairs (IA) investigation.

Kimberly was hired by the Spokane Police Department in September 1992.