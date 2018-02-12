Spokane Valley 20-year-old arrested with meth in coat says he was borrowing it

Spokane Valley deputies responding to an attempted theft call arrested two people Sunday morning. A juvenile suspect was arrested for an active felony warrant and another man, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Packwood, was arrested for two warrants: possession of methamphetamine and providing false statements.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Spokane Valley deputy Rob Cunningham and deputy Gavin Pratt responded to the parking lot of the Sportsman's Warehouse in Spokane Valley regarding an attempted theft by two men.

Deputies spotted a vehicle that matched the description given by a store employee in the parking lot with three people inside.

The front passenger, identified as Packwood, told the deputies he didn't have identification and identified himself with the last name of Donaldson. A check of the name and information provided showed an active warrant for his arrest. Packwood continued to falsely identify himself and said the warrant had been recalled but he was still arrested.

A search by deputies found brass knuckles in Packwood's back pocket along with two plastic bags containing containing a white crystalline substance and a bag containing marijuana was found in his coat pocket. Packwood told deputies he had borrowed the coat from a friend and didn't know the baggies with the white substance, later field tested positive form meth, were in the coat.

Packwood was transported to the Spokane County Jail where his true identity was learned. He was booked for a felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant, a misdemeanor warrant, and new charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Making False Statements to Law Enforcement.

The 17-year-old rear passenger was verbally identified and a check of his name showed a felony warrant for his arrest. He was booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention for the valid warrant.

The third male was released at the scene and was not charged.